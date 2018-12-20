Search called off for woman reported missing from Dundee eight days ago

Police have called off the search for a woman last seen in Dundee more than a week ago, saying she is no longer considered missing.
Zahra Ombabi, originally from Sudan, was reported missing after being spotted on December 12 close to Dundee train station.
Police ‘increasingly concerned’ about woman missing from her Dundee home
Police released a CCTV image alongside an appeal for information over the 48-year-old’s whereabouts, saying at the time officers were becoming “increasingly concerned for her safety and wellbeing”.
However, the force has today released a statement saying it had completed its investigation into the woman.
A force spokesman said: “Police Scotland can confirm that following a thorough investigation, we are no longer considering Zahra Ombabi as a missing person.
“We would like to thank everyone who assisted with our investigation with information and sharing our appeals.”