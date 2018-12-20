Search called off for woman reported missing from Dundee eight days ago

Police have called off the search for a woman last seen in Dundee more than a week ago, saying she is no longer considered missing.

Zahra Ombabi, originally from Sudan, was reported missing after being spotted on December 12 close to Dundee train station.

Police released a CCTV image alongside an appeal for information over the 48-year-old’s whereabouts, saying at the time officers were becoming “increasingly concerned for her safety and wellbeing”.

However, the force has today released a statement saying it had completed its investigation into the woman.

A force spokesman said: “Police Scotland can confirm that following a thorough investigation, we are no longer considering Zahra Ombabi as a missing person.

“We would like to thank everyone who assisted with our investigation with information and sharing our appeals.”