Search and rescue helicopter assists after man injured in cliff fall

A rescue operation was launched after a man was injured falling from a cliff on the Angus coast.

The Arbroath, Carnoustie and Montrose coastguard rescue teams were all scrambled to the scene.

Police were alerted to the incident at 3.48pm on Thursday after reports of a 21-year-old man falling from steps and injuring himself at the beach.

A police spokesman said: “The incident was treated as non-criminal after a jump from some steps.

“At around 4.50pm we received a call that there would be no police presence needed.”

The Coastguard Operations Centre in Aberdeen also received a call for assistance from the Scottish Ambulance Service.

A coastguard spokesman said: “The call came in at around 3.40pm after a male fell from a height of about 10ft.

“A search helicopter was also dispatched from Inverness and the operation was over by 5.30pm.”

Arbroath RNLI’s all-weather and inshore lifeboats were also sent to the scene.

The injured man was found to the north of Red Head on an outcrop of the cliffs at Arbroath.

Coastguard teams gave first aid at the scene along with Arbroath RNLI who landed paramedic crews to give pain relief.

The patient was removed on a stretcher and taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for further treatment.

He is thought to have suffered some form of fracture.

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment but had not responded at the time of going to press.