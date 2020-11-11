Sean Mackie says stick from Dundee boo-boys prepared him for battle to land Hibs starting spot

Sean Mackie says getting stick from the boo-boys at Dundee has prepared him for the battle to land a starting spot at Hibs.

The 22-year-old joined the Dee on loan last September and made 13 appearances before suffering a serious ankle injury in January which ultimately required surgery and left him sidelined for 10 months.

The Easter Road prospect relished the opportunity to work under ex-Hibs captain James McPake and experience the lofty expectations of the Dark Blues fan base.

However, he admits he endured a few shockers while in Tayside and has developed a thicker skin as a result of receiving a level of criticism he had never previous endured.

Mackie could make his second start of the season against the familiar faces of Dundee in Sunday’s Betfred Cup showdown.

“At Dundee, you had to get used to the pressure of trying to get a result every week, which you need to be able to cope with to do well at a club like Hibs,” he told his club’s official website.

“You felt the desperation of the supporters for the team to do well and win promotion.

“They demanded a lot and rightfully so.

“I had a few on my case but I don’t blame them. They just want what’s best for the club, deep down.

“It was a new experience to be singled out and get the odd comment.

“You’d hear people shouting stuff and that was a first for me as well as I’d always been involved in a Hibs team that had been doing pretty well.

“It must be one of the benefits of sending a young player out on loan and it definitely toughened me up. I had a couple of shockers when I was at Dundee and it can get to you.

“Maybe it’s because I went through that, but I feel like I beat myself up a bit less now than I would have previously. I know you just have to work hard and keep trying to do the right things.”

Despite the challenges of his brief spell in dark blue, he has nothing but praise for the man management of McPake, who will be returning to Easter Road for the first time as a boss.

“I learned a lot and I’d love to see Dundee back in the Premiership,” added Mackie.

“James is a really good manager who was always easy to talk to.

“He knew when to have a pop and when to encourage you, and it’ll be good to see him and a few of the other boys again on Sunday.”