SEAN HAMILTON: Scottish football fans set to log on for an opening day like never before

We take technology so completely for granted these days we don’t tend to consider all the ways in which it props us up.

It’s at the heart of nearly everything we do, from the big, life-defining things, right down to the utterly banal.

I mean, when I was a kid, taking a phone into the toilet would have led to questions.

Nowadays, logging on without logging on is unthinkable.

So you see – it’s a brave new world.

Which brings us nicely to the resolutely old-fashioned environment of Scottish football, where tradition is sacred and change is ogled from afar with deep, Bovril-fuelled suspicion.

As the events of the last four months have demonstrated, trying to get SPFL clubs to work together is like attempting to herd cats – you won’t succeed but you’ll hear lots of mewling and see plenty of ar… errr… articles of association.

Co-operation isn’t the way of things because it never has been. The Scottish game is built on a foundation of bitter competition between clubs, not Kumbaya around the campfire.

So, in a province so in thrall to the old ways that the idea of adding a vegan pie to the half-time menu could be considered dangerously progressive, the fact that all 12 Premiership clubs have managed to set up live online streaming services for locked out fans within the space of six weeks is remarkable.

Today is D Day – the day we find out whether it all works, with tens of thousands of fans around the country depending on it after months of twiddling their thumbs.

And there’s a certain irony to that…

Finally, having been pushed into a corner, Scottish football, that most backward of institutions, is utterly, pleadingly, desperately reliant on technology to preserve one of its grandest traditions – the first day of the season.

Today is not an opening day in any of the ways we’re used to.

There will be no fishing new season books out of the drawer, there will be no walking out the front door to meet friends for a pre-match pint, nor that tingle of anticipation as the ground comes into view.

There won’t be the rush of being part of the crowd and no roar as the teams emerge from the tunnel.

What there will be, however, is a match and a means to watch it.

Under the circumstances, we should all be grateful for that – so thanks, technology. Thanks, progress.

But as far as vegan pies go, let’s just learn to walk before we can run.

Dundee United and St Johnstone is a great pairing for kick-off day.

For the Tangerines, it’s a perfect opportunity to gauge where they are against an established top flight side.

For Saints, it’s a stiff test at the home of a newly promoted side brimming with confidence.

I certainly can’t wait to watch it.

The only disappointing thing is that there won’t be any fans inside Tannadice.

Under the circumstances – local rivals, first game of the season, United’s Premiership return, short away trip for Saints fans – I reckon the place would have been close to full.

A rocking Tannadice would have been the perfect setting for the Tangerines’ first top flight game in four years.

Instead, it will be close to empty – but hopefully the action will still be lively.

Both sides have new managers so, to an extent, both will be unknown quantities.

But we’ll know a lot more about both sides – and both managers – by teatime.

If that prospect doesn’t get you going after months without fooball nothing will.

© SNS

Celtic kick off their quest for a 10th consecutive title tomorrow against Hamilton Accies.

As far as I’m concerned, you might as well hand them the trophy now.

I can’t see anybody stopping them this season.

They’re so far ahead both on and off the pitch they’re practically uncatchable.

If, come January, the title race is in any way close, they’ll drop millions on signings.

Nobody can compete with that. The 10 is theirs.