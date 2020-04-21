Video: Rehabilitated seals released back into the wild at Broughty Ferry beach

© Supplied

A video has captured the moment a group of seals were released back into the sea from a Tayside beach.

Each of the 10 seals were picked up recently by the SSPCA as pups from across the east coastline and needed to undergo rehabilitation and veterinary care.

Once the seals were able to feed on their own and had reached a healthy weight, the decision was taken to release them back into the wild.

The animals were released by staff at the SSPCA on Broughty Ferry beach.

The operation attracted the attention of people out on the sands for their daily exercise.

Caroline Miller, who lives in the Ferry, had been out walking with her children when they spotted the seals being released on the beach.

She says they spoke to the SSPCA staff and were able to watch from a safe distance, while she recorded the moment on her phone.

Five seals were released each day, with the hope they would join up with a large colony nearby.

An SSPCA spokeswoman said: “Once the rehabilitation care and any veterinary procedures had finished, and the seals were able to self-feed and reach an appropriate release weight of around 30kg, the decision was made to release the seals back into the wild.

“Broughty Ferry is a location we have used recently as it provides great access to the beach from a basic logistical point of view and gives the seals a good start to their wild life as a very large seal colony exists at Tentsmuir, opposite the release site.

“All seals released went off really well and the Scottish SPCA were assisted in this operation by the British Divers Marine Life Rescue.

“All the seals released had been in for varying times from two weeks in care to five months in our care.”

Pictured is Snailbob, a male pup who was brought to the SSPCA’s national wildlife rescue centre after being found along on Coldingham Bay just north of Eyemouth on February 21.

The beach was busy and the seal had injuries to his rear flippers, but once he had received the necessary treatment, he was released on Friday along with Teddy, Risk, Creed and Tamagotchi.

Why not check out DC Thomson’s Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day