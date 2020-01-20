Seagate and Lochee Road rank among most polluted streets in Scotland

Two busy Dundee streets remain among the most polluted in Scotland, according to Friends of the Earth.

The environmental campaigners ranked the country’s most polluted streets last year using monitoring sites across the nation. Many areas show worse levels than in previous years.

Lochee Road and Seagate continue to rate among the worst offenders.

Hope Street in Glasgow had the highest levels of nitrogen dioxide, with Nicolson Street, in Edinburgh, second.

This was followed by Seagate, Academy Street in Inverness, and Lochee Road.

Broughty Ferry Road saw one of the highest increases of emissions throughout Scotland.

Dundee City Council hopes the introduction of measures such as the city centre low emission zone will help clear the air.