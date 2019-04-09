Sculptor creates wildlife piece from fallen tree at Dundee’s Camperdown Park

A tree sculpture celebrating Camperdown’s rich wildlife was unveiled at the weekend.

Storm Erik severely damaged an oak tree in the park and due to its location the tree had to be reduced to make it safe.

Rather than remove the wood it was decided to transform it into a work of art.

Tom Harris-Ward, pictured, a runner-up in the 2018 Scottish Open Chainsaw Carving Competition at Carve Carrbridge, created the sculpture with his chainsaw.

It features squirrels, roe deer and buzzards, all of which can be found across the park. Convener of neighbourhood services Kevin Cordell said: “This stunning piece of art enhances the environment and is a welcome addition to Camperdown.

“It’s great that Tom will be coming back to Dundee for the 2019 Flower and Food Festival, and taking up a spot in the Woodlands 4 Yew and children’s marquee.

“I’m sure he will show off the brilliant ways to promote how woods are managed in Dundee and showcase the benefits of natural areas and rural skills to the next generation.

“This art installation is a great way to showcase the skills that will be demonstrated at the festival and leave a lasting legacy for the park.”