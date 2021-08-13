Scrub up and scrum down: Prom dress Brechin rugby oldies will be belles of the oval ball this weekend

Brechin Rugby Club is ready to bounce back with a bit of fashion flair this weekend.

After almost 18 months of pandemic shutdown, the Angus outfit hopes to welcome a big crowd to an open day at its Cookston Road ground on Saturday.

But for the senior players showcasing their talent in will be a case of leaving the shorts and rugby shirts in the locker room.

Instead, the Brechin BRUCE over-35s squad will be lining up in prom dresses against equally elegantly attired rivals from Edinburgh’s Forrester Rubies.

Club chairman Mike Reid explained the dress-up showdown was a bit of fun to kick the pandemic blues into touch.

He said: “After what seems like forever, the club is celebrating being able to play competitive rugby games again.

“But in true rugby style we wanted to do it with a smile on our faces.

“We’re using the day to showcase the children’s age groups, followed by the golden oldies game with a twist.”

MND fundraising

Mike added: “The whole day is fundraising for the club and also the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.”

The motor neurone disease charity founded by the former Scotland and British Lions star is close to the hearts of the rugby community, and the Brechin players.

Mike continued: “A relation to a couple of our junior members and a friend to many around the town and in the club has been diagnosed with MND. It’s a terrible disease.

“We feel it is important to show our support and to raise money to donate to Doddie’s foundation to assist with the fantastic work they do.

“Thing start at noon and the prom dress game will kick off at noon.

“We hope people will pop along to cheer on the kids and our ‘old’ guys while helping raise money for two great causes.”

Upsurge in interest

He added: “We haven’t had competitive games but we have been having training sessions and have noticed a massive uptake in the sport. Hopefully we can get that to continue.”

Club funds are also set for a further boost through a silent auction which is set to run for the next few weeks.

Donated lots include a Scotland signed rugby ball including the signatures of British Lions Stuart Hogg, Zander Fagerson and Hamish Watson, as well as a national shirt signed by famed brothers Scott and Gavin Hastings.

Retired welsh referee Nigel Owens and Scots golfer Paul Lawrie have also signed items for the auction.

The lots are listed on the club’s Facebook page and bids can be made to treasurer.brechinrugby@gmail.com before the August 28 closing date.