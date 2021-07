Building trade supplier Screwfix is lining up a move to Forfar.

The company has lodged a planning application with Angus Council for premises on Queenswell Road, currently occupied by a carpet showroom.

Screwfix say they hope to create 12 jobs at the site.

A change of use application from Class 1 (shops) to Class 6 (storage or distribution) has been made for the Carpetright building.