A councillor has urged Dundonians to report bikers who “race through housing estates”.

Strathmartine councillor Ian Borthwick has received reports of youths riding scramble bikes through the streets of St Mary’s and Kirkton.

After one pedestrian reported having to take evasive action to avoid being struck, Mr Borthwick appealed for residents to report any instances of antisocial behaviour involving the bikes.

He said: “Complaints have been made to me over a period of time about scrambler bikes that race through St Mary’s and Kirkton.

“Most recently, one constituent out for a walk was nearly knocked down by a bike with no lights.

“I reported this to the police and they confirmed they have had a number of complaints.

“There is a very real danger.”

Police Scotland previously launched Operation Challenge to tackle the issue.

A police spokesman said: “Operation Challenge has been running for a number of years and is a multi-agency response targeted at individuals who cause a nuisance and a danger within their communities through the antisocial and illegal use of motorbikes and similar vehicles.

“We have support from the Dundee Community Safety Partnership and working together we undertake intelligence gathering, patrolling of hotspot areas and diversionary work through school inputs.

“We would ask the public to support the partnership in its work by contacting the police or Dundee City Council Community Safety Warden service with sightings and information concerning the antisocial or criminal use of motorbikes.

“Anyone caught committing these crimes will be charged and reported and their vehicles will be seized.”