SCOUTING REPORT: The imperfections Dundee United must target against table-topping Hibs at Tannadice

Making set in stone predictions at this stage of the season can be a vapid exercise but early observations of Hibs do suggest they could be a force to be reckoned with.

The Hibees face Dundee United at Tannadice on Tuesday in arguably both sides’ biggest test of the new term so far.

The Easter Road side are perfect through two, seeing off Kilmarnock and Livingston, while United won a point against St Johnstone and brought all three home from Motherwell.

Although Hibs’ weekend opposition were not up to much, a 4-1 win over Livi revealed a lot about Jack Ross’ table-toppers.

What they displayed was largely good but the Tangerines should be confident they can zone in on some of the imperfections in Hibs’ make-up.

System



Ross set out his team in a traditional 4-4-2 which, when defending, turned into 4-1-3-2 as Alex Gogic dropped into a defensive midfield position to break up play.

Going forward and on the counter there was a switch to 4-2-4, with Martin Boyle and Daryl Horgan on the flanks supporting hat-trick hero Kevin Nisbet and other scorer Christian Doidge.

The fluidity of the front four, particularly the dynamism of Boyle and Horgan, was important for Hibs.

Doidge would drop in to win flick-ons for sharpshooter Nisbet, with Boyle and Horgan sometimes switching wings and drifting into the middle.

That, and the vision of Joe Newell, caused Livingston all sorts of problems.

Strengths



When people characterise Ross’ Hibees, what usually comes to the fore is pace. The word reliance often is used in the same breath but the Edinburgh side are so much more than that.

Of course, with Horgan and Boyle, they use the wide areas well, with both players capable of bombing forward with terrifying speed.

However, what should scare their opponents more is the balance Hibs possess. It is something Ross is big on – his team being able to move and create space for each other.

Everyone knows their roles and they seem to interchange like a finely-tuned machine.

Full-backs Josh Doig and Paul McGinn overlapped at will against Livingston, with 18-year-old Doig getting beyond Horgan with regularity as Hibs overloaded the left side of the pitch.

Gogic and Newell worked in tandem to control the middle of the park, while goalkeeper Ofir Marciano and centre-halves Ryan Porteous and Paul Hanlon weren’t scared to work with the ball at their feet either.

Weaknesses



Conversely, a lot of Hibs’ problems still lie at the back.

Where their wide defenders seem to relish the wing back side of their role, defending as full backs they look susceptible to being overrun.

United should be tasking Jamie Robson and Liam Smith, impressive in attack so far, to get at them.

In the heart of the defence, giving away silly fouls, particularly on the edge of the box, looks like a major Achilles heel for the Hibees.

Too often at Livingston, Porteous and Hanlon flew into challenges and created dangerous situations for their team, with Livingston’s consolation strike coming from a penalty the former needlessly gave away.

A little bit of pressure could cause them to crumble and neither would enjoy the physical battle with big Louis Appere just days after Lyndon Dykes caused them problems.

Mentality



One benefit of games with no fans is you can hear almost every interaction on the park and in the dugouts.

While Livi’s players and management launched verbal volleys at each other for the duration on Saturday, Hibs sauntered through the 90-plus minutes with an unwavering self-belief.

They seem to possess a quiet confidence and a discipline that guides them through games, no doubt stemming from boss Ross himself.

Although Hanlon is the captain, he is more of a silent leader. The Hibees are a side ruled by committee and governed by high standards and accountability.

From experienced heads like Maricano and Horgan to younger players like Porteous and Doig, no one was found hiding.

Danger man



It would be obvious, and correct, to say Hibs’ main man is Nisbet – particularly after his three goals.

However, with Scott Allan, so often the key man, riding the pine in West Lothian, it was Newell who really stepped up to the plate.

The former Rotherham and Peterborough midfielder dictated the tempo superbly for the Leith men, picking out some delightful passes and taking up set-piece responsibilities, too.

Horgan, too, impressed out wide and, despite it being a quiet day at the office for him, Boyle always seemed like he was about to make something happen.

However, Newell was the man who made Hibs tick and one United, particularly Calum Butcher, will have to keep a close eye on.