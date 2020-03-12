Scouting for Girls, Embrace and The Charlatans among line-up for major Perth music festival

The Charlatans, Embrace, Toploader and Scouting for Girls are among the bands taking to the stage as a major music festival comes to Perth for the first time.

Party at the Park will take place on the city’s South Inch on June 27 and 28.

Also performing at the event will be Tide Lines, Skerryvore, Be Charlotte, Lightning Seeds and Hot Dub Time Machine.

The team behind the event were keen to bring the award-winning festival north, having previously run Party at the Palace in West Lothian.

© Alan Rennie

Peter Ferguson, Party at the Palace director, said: “We had been looking at sites across the country and Perth just offered so much in terms of location and accessibility as well as a very experienced team at Perth and Kinross Council to help pull it together.

“Our event in Linlithgow has a fantastic reputation of a safe, family friendly festival that is just the right size.

“We limit our ticket sales purposefully to around 7,000 per day as it is not too big and not too small.

“We hope to replicate the success of our Linlithgow event in Perth and hope to establish them both as firm favourites in the summer events calendar.”

There will be more than 50 live performances, with a dedicated zone for children.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at this link.