Scout Report: United’s opponents St Mirren

Dundee United ramp up their chase of second place in the Championship tomorrow as they host in-form St Mirren at Tannadice.

The Buddies are unbeaten in their last seven league matches although sandwiched in the middle was the Irn-Bru Cup Final defeat to the Tangerines.

However, United will be determined to maintain their form at Tannadice and keep up the best home record in the division.

What should they expect from St Mirren, though?

Form: DWDWL

The Buddies have helped United in recent weeks, beating Morton and then drawing at Falkirk last Saturday. They also smashed Ayr United 6-2 and have netted 14 times in their last five matches. The form team in the division at the moment, the Buddies will be looking to keep that going in their bid to survive the drop.

Dangerman: Stevie Mallan

Mallan has netted four goals in his last seven games, including one against the Tangerines in a 3-2 win on March 15. The combination of dribbling ability with accuracy in shooting from range, including from set-pieces, makes him a serious danger for United to get to grips with.

Strength: Experience

Much is made of the Buddies youngsters like Mallan and Lewis Morgan but its been the elder statesmen in their squad that’s kept the side grounded when adrift at the bottom of the table. Former Dundee men Gary Irvine, John Sutton and Gary McKenzie have played big parts over the last few weeks and might just keep them up.

Last meeting: United 2-1 St Mirren

Just 10 days after losing a league match in Paisley, Ray McKinnon’s men stepped up when it mattered to lift the Challenge Cup with a 2-1 victory at Fir Park. Tony Andreu’s tremendous volley was cancelled out moments later by on-loan Dundee striker Rory Loy before Thomas Mikkelsen headed in with 15 minutes to go to win the trophy for the Tangerines.

What they said: Ex-United forward Cammy Smith

“Going to Tannadice is a big game and a good place for us to go and, hopefully, we can come away with three points.

“I don’t feel I have a point to prove at Tannadice. When I did play I felt I did quite well.

“I managed to score five goals – including a hat-trick – but when Tony Andreu came in I just seemed to go out the team and I never really got back in.

“I felt I was good enough to play there but for whatever reason I just didn’t work out and I had to move on to get regular game time and I haven’t looked back since joining St Mirren.”