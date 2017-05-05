Saturday is Dundee United’s last chance to finish second in the Championship as they travel to Greenock Morton in what might be a dry-run for next week’s play-offs.

The Tangerines will have a hopeful eye on Falkirk’s fortunes at Dumbarton while they aim to finish the season proper with victory while stretching their unbeaten run to six games.

Morton, however, are assured of fourth place and will have their main focus on the play-off quarter-final next Tuesday.

The two sides are shared out a win each and two draws this season so Saturday promises to be a tight one but what will Morton bring on the day?

Form: LDLLD

Morton’s form has fallen off a cliff lately with no wins since March 18. In their last five, they’ve only picked up two points with draws against Hibs and Ayr while falling to defeats to Dunfermline, St Mirren and Dumbarton. A goal difference of -7 in there, too.

Dangerman: Ross Forbes

Despite playing from the middle of the park, midfielder Forbes is Ton’s top goalscorer this season with 12. Decent from a free-kick and dangerous when shooting from range, former Motherwell man Forbes is one to watch out for. Centre-back Thomas O’Ware deserves an honourable mention with his 10 goals this campaign.

Strength: Organisation

Morton have surprised everyone this season and much of the plaudits rightly go to manager Jim Duffy and his management of a team in only their second season at this level. Losing main striker Jai Quitongo hasn’t fazed them because of their work ethic and belief in their tactics. United will have to work hard to get through them.

Last meeting: Dundee Utd 1-1 Morton

At the end of February once again it was Mark Durnan who stepped up with a late goal to level against Morton at Tannadice. Lee Kilday had given Duffy’s side a 1-0 lead at the break before the centre-back netted with seven minutes remaining as the ball ricocheted off him and into the net from a corner.

What they said: defender Michael Doyle

“What a time for everyone in the team to show in the final games you can stand up to these big games before the play-offs and be trusted.

“If you look at every team in the league, we don’t really have huge resources. But what we do have is brilliant team spirit.

“The manager mentioned a few weeks ago that throughout the whole season there’s been a few injuries we’ve had that looked like we couldn’t replace them.

“So many people have played out of position and we’ve still managed to gain the result.”