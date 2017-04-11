Scout Report: United’s opponents Dunfermline

Dundee United have the chance to make up some much-needed ground on second-placed Falkirk tonight as they welcome Dunfermline to Tannadice.

The Tangerines have enjoyed themselves against the Pars this season – they’ve already met five times with United winning four and drawing once – and can put to bed any lingering hopes of tonight’s visitors catching them.

Dunfermline are a changed side since the start of the season, however, so what should United look out for?

Form: WDWLD

There’s not been many goals at either end lately for Dunfermline – both wins were 1-0 over Raith at the weekend and Morton a couple of weeks before. Over the last five, it’s been three scored and two conceded so might not be a goal-fest tonight.

Dangerman: Nicky Clark

Former Rangers and Queen of the South marksman Clark is the Pars’ top scorer this season with 12 goals in the Championship. The speedster is on a bit of a goal drought at the moment, though, with no goals in his last six games after grabbing four in one day against Dumbarton. Still a danger, however.

Strength: Defence

After a poor start to the campaign, Allan Johnston’s men have been pretty miserly in getting themselves up into the middle of the table. And on the road they have the best defence of anyone but the top two with just 17 conceded, the same as Falkirk. A notable mention for United fans is former centre-back Callum Morris who has made a big difference since signing in January from Aberdeen.

Last meeting: Dunfermline 1-1 Dundee United

Once again Tony Andreu was on the scoresheet for Ray McKinnon’s men back in January before they were pegged back by full-back John Herron’s equaliser. A succession of missed chances, particularly for Thomas Mikkelsen, saw the Tangerines fail to beat the Pars for the fifth time this season.

What they said: Goalkeeper Sean Murdoch

“It was a massive, massive game at the weekend (the 1-0 win over Raith).

“If we can get a win at Tannadice then we’ll bring the gap to them down to six points with four games left. Then, you never know. It’s still a big ask but you never know.

“As long as it’s still mathematically possible then we’ll give it our all.”