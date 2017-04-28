Scout Report: United’s opponents Dumbarton

Dundee United are in the middle of their best run of 2017 as they welcome relegation-threatened Dumbarton to Tannadice in Saturday’s evening kick-off.

Eight points from a possible 12 in their last four has the Tangerines hitting form ahead of the end-of-season play-offs while they also have the best home record in the division.

Dumbarton, though, are desperate for points to keep them out of the drop zone so what can United expect from the Sons?

Form: WLDWL

Dumbarton have managed to just about keep themselves away from real danger with last week’s victory at Queen of the South putting them three points clear of ninth-placed St Mirren. A draw with the Buddies and victory over Morton in their last five also show the Sons aren’t to be taken lightly.

Dangerman: Robert Thomson

Former Dundee United youngster Thomson has 12 goals to his name this season, including the winner in last week’s victory at Palmerston. The nippy forward has hit a decent patch of goalscoring form recently with five goals in his last seven.

Strength: Determination

Dumbarton are a side that give you nothing – teams have to work for their victories against the part-time outfit. There are dangers across the pitch with former Dundee striker Christian Nade still a powerhouse up top and on-loan Raith man Lewis Vaughan capable of unlocking defences.

Last meeting: Dumbarton 1-0 United

Their second defeat of the season at the Cheaper Insurance Direct Stadium heralded the beginning of the Tangerines’ mid-season slump. A 27th-minute Mark Docherty striker, aided by the wind gave Dumbarton the three points on Hogmanay.

What they said: manager Stevie Aitken

“We have an opportunity, no doubt, but Dundee United are in the play-off zone and are looking to finish second which is a huge incentive for them.

“We are under no illusions of the task in front of us.”