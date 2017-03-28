Scout Report: Dundee United’s opponents Ayr

Dundee United welcome relegation-battlers Ayr United to Tannadice tonight on the crest of a wave after lifting the Irn-Bru Cup at the weekend.

Victory would see the Tangerines move to within a point of Falkirk and Morton in second and third but Ayr’s recent form is impressive and the Challenge Cup winners will have to be at it to get the win.

So what should they expect from Ayr?

Form: WWLLW

Three victories from their last four league matches has seen the Honest Men’s battle to avoid the drop come alive. At the weekend, they came from behind to secure a massive three points against Dumbarton. The two defeats came against Falkirk in the league and Hibs in the Scottish Cup.

Dangerman: Gary Harkins

Not a favourite by any means at Tannadice but, on his day, can unpick any defence. The former Dundee playmaker has netted five times since heading from Dens Park to Somerset Park but was on the bench for Saturday’s game. Other notable mentions are top-scorer Alan Forrest and former-Tangerine Farid El Alagui.

Strength: Away form

Despite being mired in a relegation battle all season, the Honest Men are unbeaten on the road in the Championship since a 2-1 defeat at Cappielow on October 29. Admittedly, the 1-0 win at Dunfermline a week past Saturday was the only win in those eight matches but Ayr have certainly shown they are a tough nut to crack on the road.

Last meeting: Ayr 0-1 Dundee Utd

Back in early December, a sixth-minute strike from Tope Obadeyi was enough for Ray McKinnon’s men to take the three points in Ayr. With that victory, United were 12 matches unbeaten after surviving several decent chances created by the home side.

What they said: Manager Ian McCall

“United may have had a cup final on Saturday but our game with Dumbarton was a hugely important one in the bottom half of the table and we won it.

“We were a goal down but worked hard to get level and should have scored more goals than we did.

“We can move up the table with a positive result tonight and that is a good target to aim for.”