The Tayside derby at McDiarmid Park will give a good indication over whether Dundee can grab themselves a top-six spot.

With a tough fixture list coming up, every point is crucial and repeating their victory over St Johnstone earlier this season will give the Dark Blues a huge boost.

So what should they be looking out for?

Form: LLWLL

Saints are not high on confidence after a punishing run of four defeats in five with three of those at McDiarmid.

Their last outing was a sickener, too. After trailing 2-0 at Irbox, David Wotherspoon and Steven Anderson goals levelled things with just minutes left before Rangers snatched the win with an Emerson Hyndman goal in stoppage time.

Dangerman: Danny Swanson

The former Dundee United playmaker has been in fine goalscoring form this season, notching 12 in all competitions – the best of his career.

He has not found the net since the start of December but his quality on the ball is always a threat.

Strength: Consistency

Although their recent form has deserted them, Tommy Wright’s team are the model of consistency and have enjoyed two fourth-placed finishes in the last two seasons.

They will be looking to consolidate another top-six place – their fifth on the bounce.

Last meeting: Dundee 3-0 St Johnstone

Saints were well beaten by the Dark Blues on Hogmanay as the Dens side ran out 3-0 winners.

Goals from Faissal El Bakhtaoui, Kosta Gadzhalov and an Anderson own goal saw Dundee seal one of their best wins of the season.

What they said: Manager Tommy Wright

“We will approach it in a positive manner.

“We are in a good position. We had a really good performance at Rangers and looking back at it we have been unfortunate again.

“At home at times this season we have not started the game well enough and allowed the opposition a foothold in the game.

“So we have to make sure we start the game really positively and take the game to Dundee.”