Scout Report: Dundee’s opponents Motherwell

A new era dawns for Dundee this weekend as Neil McCann takes charge of his first match in interim charge. The big question is: can he halt the Dark Blues decline and save them from the drop?

We’ll all have to wait and see how the Dundee players react to Paul Hartley’s sacking and McCann’s subsequent appointment as they look to put an end to a run of seven straight defeats.

But how are Motherwell shaping up going into the game at Fir Park?

Form: WLDDL

The Steelmen’s victory over Inverness a fortnight ago was their first in six games and pushed them ahead of the beleaguered Dark Blues in the Premiership table. Before the 4-2 victory over Caley, ‘Well had only netted four times in the six games since they were dismantled by Dundee at the end of February. Looking further back doesn’t make good reading for ‘Well with 12 defeats in their last 21 and just four wins.

Dangerman: Louis Moult

Motherwell’s main goal threat, Moult, has 16 goals to his name this season and has scored in his last two outings against Rangers and Inverness. The 24-year-old is only two goals off last season’s tally of 18 and netted the last time the two sides met.

Strength: Experience

The Motherwell side has a sprinkling of well-travelled pros throughout their side with Scott McDonald, Stevie Hammell and Keith Lasley playing big roles for the Lanarkshire club. Club captain Stephen McManus has been out since mid-February with injury leaving a big hole at the back – something Dundee will hope to take advantage of again.

Last meeting: Motherwell 1-5 Dundee

Dundee’s highest point of the season back in February but also sadly their last victory. After a sensational first-half display where all six goals went in, anybody thinking the Dark Blues would go on to fight against relegation would have been laughed off. It’s been all change at Fir Park, too, with Mark McGhee getting his marching orders after that defeat with Steve Robinson taking over.

What they said: manager Steve Robinson

“You could say we owe them one. We haven’t beat Dundee all season.

“Take away their result against Aberdeen (7-0), they are not losing heavily, by the odd goal here or there. So we are well aware this will be a tough game.

“You saw what happened the last time they came down, they were more physical than us, they certainly didn’t outplay us but to score five goals as easily as they did was very costly for us. So we owe them one.”