It’s game two of the Neil McCann era as Dundee travel to take on Kilmarnock at Rugby Park in the search for back-to-back wins.

The Dark Blues’ interim manager will be desperate to make it two wins out of two and, in the process, push themselves away from the danger zone at the foot of the Premiership table.

For Killie, though, it’s a chance to get over that 40-point barrier quickly and move closer to securing seventh spot.

So what should Dundee be expecting in Ayrshire?

Form: WDLDD

Kilmarnock have only tasted defeat once in the last six games, a 3-1 defeat to Celtic, and last week’s 2-0 win at Hamilton has them going into this fixture full of confidence. Defensively they’ve been pretty sound, too, with three clean sheets in their last four games.

Dangerman: Kris Boyd

He might be past his best but you can’t ignore a striker with over 200 Premiership goals to his name. Boyd has eight goals to his name this season and is Killie’s top scorer still at the club (the departed Souleymane Coulibaly is still their top scorer on 11) with three goals in his last seven. His experience and penalty-box nous are vital to Kilmarnock.

Strength: Defence

Lee McCulloch’s side have the best defence of the bottom half teams with 49 goals conceded in 34 games and, as already mentioned, kept three clean sheets in their last four. McCulloch has his defence well-drilled with just nine goals conceded in 10 games since he took over.

Last meeting: Dundee 1-1 Kilmarnock

At the start of February – and in Lee Clark’s final game in charge of Kilmarnock – Kevin Holt cancelled out Kris Boyd’s opener at Dens Park. Both keepers pulled off good saves late on, with Freddie Woodman denying Henrik Ojamaa and Scott Bain saving from Rory McKenzie late on.

What they said: skipper Steven Smith

“We had a meeting this morning about the fact that we have not won two games in a row for a long time which is not good enough if we are being brutally honest.

“Our home form isn’t great either, which is something else that needs to change, but we are working hard and hopefully that begins on Saturday.

“So it is a massive game for us. We are confident but not over confident.

“We need to be ready for whatever they throw at us, match it and go again.”