Scout Report: Dundee’s opponents Celtic

Dundee are still in the hunt for a top-six finish in the Premiership but face the toughest test of all as runaway leaders Celtic visit Dens Park on Sunday.

The Dark Blues suffered two poor defeats in their last two league games after an impressive February and are right up against it against the unbeaten Hoops.

You can get odds of 16/1 for Dundee to become the first team to beat Brendan Rodgers men this season who can seal the title if Aberdeen slip up at home to Hearts.

Here’s a quick run-down of a few things the Dark Blues will need to watch for on Sunday.

Form: DWWWW

You can continue on the Ws before the Hoops were held at home to Rangers last Sunday. Before that, they’d won 17 games on the bounce. In the last five, they’ve knocked in 13 goals including four against both Inverness and St Mirren.

Dangerman: Moussa Dembele

The former Fulham man has been a revelation since coming north in the summer. He’s netted 32 goals in all competitions, including 12 in six games before Rangers kept him quiet in the Old Firm derby last weekend. Pace, power and finishing ability – as a striker he’s got it all and Dundee will have to be at their very best to stop him.

Strength: Manager

Where do you start with such a dominant side as Celtic? The manager of course. Brendan Rodgers has been the catalyst for the Hoops since arriving in the summer. A 25-point lead, 74 goals scored and only 17 conceded is incredible and that starts with the gaffer.

Last meeting: Celtic 2-1 Dundee

The Dark Blues have done well against the Glasgow side this season, being edged out by a single goal twice. Back in December, Celtic took a two-goal lead through Leigh Griffiths and Nir Bitton before Dundee almost staged a comeback. Marcus Haber scored with 20 to go and late on Faissal El Bakhtaoui had a golden opportunity to take a point but blazed over.

What they said: Assistant Manager Chris Davies

“We are focusing on Dundee. They have had a good February and Paul Hartley was named Manager of the Month and rightly so.

“We know it’s going to be a really difficult game so we’re just focusing on the game plan and how we can perform. We can control that. We can’t control (what happens) at Aberdeen.

“If it happens then great but it’s not something we’re worried about.”