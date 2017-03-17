Scout Report: Dundee Utd’s opponents Raith

Dundee United travel to Kirkcaldy tomorrow aiming to rediscover their mojo – and who better to face than the only team below them in the form table, Raith Rovers.

The Tangerines have slipped to fourth spot in the Championship table and are desperate to get some sort of momentum behind them for a shot at promotion through the play-offs.

Raith, meanwhile, are on a terrible run with one win in five months and staring a relegation battle right in the face.

Here’s a look at John Hughes’ men:

Form: LWLLD

Last time out was a forgettable afternoon for Raith, losing 4-0 at Dumbarton, one of their relegation rivals. They did pick up a 2-0 win over bottom side St Mirren in the previous game but they still prop up the form table.

Dangerman: Ryan Hardie

Since joining on-loan in January, Rangers kid Hardie has netted four goals for Rovers, including a brace off the bench in the 2-0 win over the Buddies. Fast and with an eye for goal, he’ll need watching.

Strength: Jean-Yves M’Voto

The huge Frenchman is a colossus at the back for the Kirkcaldy side. Very strong in the air in both boxes, M’Voto is a big player for John Hughes. He’s netted twice this campaign but struggles against pace.

Last meeting: Utd 3-0 Raith

United’s last league victory was a straightforward one as three goals in eight minutes around half-time wrapped up the points. Thomas Mikkelsen grabbed his first, and then second, for the club with Tony Andreu netting in between.

What they said: Manager John Hughes

“There has to be a reality check about the situation we’re in.

“The performance we got against Dumbarton was nothing like the performance we got against St Mirren.

“I think United are a right good team. At times, they dominated the game but they gave themselves too much to do.

“We’re going to have to be at it to beat Dundee United.”