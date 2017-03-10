Scout Report: Dundee Utd’s opponents Hibs

Dundee United welcome Hibs to Tannadice tonight aiming to reignite their hopes of challenging the Edinburgh side for the Championship title – and with it promotion back to the top flight.

It’s the Tangerines biggest match of the season and defeat would see them wave goodbye to any chances of overturning the Hibees.

So what should they be looking out for?

Form: WLDWD

Neil Lennon’s side have picked up two Scottish Cup wins lately but haven’t won a league match in their last four. Their last outing was a 3-1 cup victory over Ayr United at Easter Road with John McGinn, Jason Cummings and James Keatings netting.

Dangerman: Jason Cummings

Top scorer for the Easter Road side, Cummings has notched 19 goals in all competitions (15 in the league) and grabbed a brace the last time the two sides met.

Strength: Defence

They have plenty of attacking threats but it’s at the back where Hibs have been strongest this season. They boast the best defence in the division with only 17 conceded in 26 games.

Last meeting: Hibs 3-0 United

The first game of 2017 was one to forget for Ray McKinnon’s men as they were well beaten on a poor night in Edinburgh. Early goals from Cummings were added to by a John McGinn strike to seal a big win for the Hibees.

What they said: manager Neil Lennon

“It’s an important one. It’s a good venue and a good game for the players to get their teeth into. They should relish the challenge that lies ahead.

“First of all I want to go there and win, but they are unbeaten at home all season so obviously it’s one of the toughest venues to go to in the Championship.

“We know what we can achieve if we put our minds to it and get on the front foot.”