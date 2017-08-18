Scout Report: Dundee United opponents Brechin

Dundee United can make it three wins from three to open up their Championship season as they host newly-promoted Brechin City.

Ray McKinnon’s men have their sights set firmly on a title charge to get them back to the top flight and welcome neighbours City to Tannadice on Saturday.

Back-to-back victories over Inverness and Queen of the South have the Tangerines top of the table.

But what can they expect from former favourite Darren Dods’ Brechin side?

Form: LLLDL

It’s been a tough start to life in the Championship for the Angus side with a point from last week’s clash with Livingston the high point of the last five games. Coming back from 2-0 down would boost the confidence but a midweek Irn-Bru Cup defeat to Highland League side Buckie Thistle will have dashed that pretty quickly.

Dangerman: Andy Jackson

Striker Jackson grabbed 16 goals last season as he helped his side to an unexpected promotion through the play-offs. He’s yet to get off the mark this season but he’s a player who knows where the net is.

Strength: Organisation

Former Tannadice defender Dods sets his team up well and players like James Dale battle well in the middle of the park. No one expects anything but a quick drop back to League One for Brechin this season but Dods will have them organised enough to give teams a tough test.

Last meeting: Brechin 0-1 Dundee United

One from the history books – the Tangerines defeated City in the Scottish Cup way back in 1987 with a goal from Kevin Gallacher at Glebe Park. Playing in red for the hosts was Charlie Adam Snr. In terms of league meetings you have to go all the way back to 1960 when the teams drew 1-1 with Bobby Norris scoring for Jerry Kerr’s men.