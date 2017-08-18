Scout Report: Dundee opponents Aberdeen

Dundee are looking to get their league campaign up and running this weekend – Pittodrie, however, is probably their least favourite place to try and do that.

The Dark Blues form against their east coast rivals has been shocking for a couple of seasons now, losing their last six against the Dons and conceding 18.

And it’s been 13 years since they took home the three points from Aberdeen.

They are, though, desperate to get some points on the board as quick as possible.

But what should they expect from their trip up the A90.

Form: WLWWW

Derek McInnes’ side have racked up two wins from two league games this campaign – a 2-0 home win over Hamilton before last week’s 2-1 victory at Ross County. Add in two Europa League victories over Siroki Brijeg and Apollon Limassol and the Dons are in decent form despite crashing out of Europe in Cyprus.

Dangerman: Ryan Christie

Despite losing key players in Niall McGinn, Jonny Hayes and Ryan Jack over the summer, McInnes looks to have strengthened his side with quality players like Stevie May, Gary Mackay-Steven and former Dens star Greg Stewart. Chief among the signings, though, is Christie, on loan again from Celtic, and he’s certainly made an impact already this season.

Strength: Attack

Stewart, GMS, Christie, May, Adam Rooney, Kenny McLean, Nicky Maynard, Jayden Stockley, Scott Wright and more – the threats are all over the pitch, whoever manager Derek McInnes picks will give the Dundee defence problems.

Last meeting: Dundee 0-7 Aberdeen

The less said about that game the better for Dundee fans. A hat-trick for left-back Andy Considine added insult to injury on the poorest of poor nights for the Dark Blues. Putting any lingering memories of that night can be put away with a decent performance at Pittodrie.

What they said: Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes reckons his side is stronger this season:

“I think from where we were a few weeks ago with some important players leaving giving us spaces to fill the void we have to be pleased with what we have done.

“There are a lot of people involved with that and without the board’s assistance then it wouldn’t have been possible, so I’m pleased the board has shown that confidence to rebuild the squad.”