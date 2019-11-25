Scout group ready to dash with Santa on December 1

Members of the 5th Dundee Scout Group are gearing up to take part in this year’s Santa Dash.

More than 70 participants from the popular group have signed up to take on the Santa challenge, which will take place on Sunday December 1.

Group Scout leader George Walker said: “The 5th Group is supporting the Santa Dash this year to raise money for the Archie Foundation.

“When we first asked the young people if they wanted to participate, they did not hesitate to sign up.

“Some of our young people in the future may require to use the facilities at the children’s theatre suite at Ninewells Hospital.

“They see this as an opportunity to be part of a massive community event and at the same time keeping up with the values of Scouting in supporting others and making a positive difference.”

Linda Meiklejohn, Archie Tayside fundraising co-ordinator, added: “It is fantastic to hear the 5th Dundee has really embraced the dash and signed up more than 70 participants.”