A young mum has described life in a Dundee multi as a “nightmare” as she regularly finds used needles and blood on the walls of her block.

Shania Guild, who lives with baby Dakota and partner Dale Russell, 25, in Adamson Court has said the behaviour of other residents and trespassers is making her life hell.

Her plight has led to councillor Charlie Malone pledging to call a meeting in a bid to address the issues at the Lochee block, in which used drug paraphernalia has become a common sight.

The situation has become so bad that Shania, 20, hasn’t left the house for two weeks.

‘Anxiety is getting worse’

She said: “I am terrified for my own safety and that of my baby daughter. Life around here is a nightmare and I am so scared I haven’t left the flat in two weeks.

“I’ve not been to the shops or even to the bin chute.

“I am getting desperate – I shouldn’t have to live like this, I am really, really scared and my anxiety is getting worse.

© Supplied by shania guild

“When you go on to the stairwells there are dirty, used needles, all over the floors with tin foil, teaspoons and capsules lying all around.

“There is blood up the walls and urine and vomit everywhere.

“I have lived here for nine months now and it is getting worse.

“I suffer from anxiety as it is and this is just pushing me over the edge. I’m so afraid for me and my baby’s safety.”

As well as the constant stream of litter lying around the close, there has also been a fire in the bin chute in recent weeks, with all residents being evacuated from the block.

Shania added: “That was really frightening. There have been lots of other occasions lately when people have been banging on our door late at night while under the influence of drugs and I don’t know what to do.

© Supplied by shania guild

“I am desperate to get out of here, I don’t want my little girl growing up here. It is just not safe.

“I have spoken to the concierge but he admitted he was limited in what he could do, and my local family health nurse has also been trying to help but she can’t do much about my housing situation.

“I have also had intervention from social work but they have told me that nothing can be done to get us a new house because they are very busy just now trying to find houses for homeless people affected by Covid-19.”

© Supplied by DC Thomson

Mr Malone, councillor for Lochee, has pledged to help Shania and her fellow residents in the Lochee multi.

Councillor’s concern

He said: “It’s absolutely shocking seeing the pictures of drug paraphernalia in Adamson Court.

“No family should have to tolerate the destruction of what should be a safe living space.

“I expressed my concerns about the lack of security when the decision was taken to remove night shift, concierge staff.

“We as councillors were told that the replacement rapid response facilities with enhanced CCTV would increase security; what this case and too many others in the Lochee multis demonstrates that this is failing.

“This is not acceptable. I will be writing to officers asking for a meeting of key stakeholders including the police to review the safety of residents living in multis.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “We take all allegations of anti-social behaviour very seriously.

“Anyone with any concerns should contact the council directly to discuss a matter with an officer. Our Anti-Social Behaviour Team can be reached 24 hours a day, seven days a week on 0800 169 3845.

“We would always encourage any individual who wants to discuss their rehousing application to contact our Lettings Centre directly. We can also provide housing support to assist tenants during this period.”