Scottish wrestling star Mark Dallas coming to Dundee for special show

Scottish wrestling boss Mark Dallas is coming to Dundee for a special one-man show.

The founder of Insane Championship Wrestling will be telling stories from his colourful life and answering questions from grapple fans at The Braes on Perth Road on Thursday January 31.

Titled That **** from the Wrestling, Dallas will chart his rise from his days as a lifeguard at a Glasgow swimming pool to running the biggest shows in Scottish wrestling history.

The show has been held at smaller venues in Glasgow but he will also appear in Aberdeen, Inverness and Paisley in February and March.

Launched in 2006, Dallas’ promotional career began at the Maryhill Community Halls with future WWE superstar Drew Galloway – now known as Drew McIntyre – being crowned his first champion.

The company’s edgy production and Scottish stereotypes led to it gaining an underground following before receiving national exposure with BBC documentary Insane Fight Club.

ICW attracted more than 6,000 fans to the Hydro in Glasgow in 2016 and has helped produce stars such as Grado, Wolfgang and Finn Balor. Tickets for the show are available from etickets.to.