Scottish Transport Extravaganza organisers announce cancellation of 2021 Glamis Castle event

The Glamis Extravaganza vintage vehicle gathering has fallen victim to the pandemic for a second successive year.

Organisers Strathmore Vintage Vehicle Club confirmed the July 10-11 event will not go ahead, saying despite signs of slowdown in the virus they could not take the risk of staging an event which traditionally draws a huge crowd to the spectacular grounds of Glamis Castle.

The 2020 cancellation was only the second in the history of the 45-year-old event – the biggest of its kind in Scotland.

It followed a record-breaking 2019 entry of more than 1,800 classic and vintage vehicles from across the UK.

Alongside the displays of vehicles ranging from bicycles and motorbikes to trucks and military machines, the Extravaganza usually features a packed programme of main ring entertainment and trade stalls.

Virtual Extravaganza

The club staged a virtual show last year and also hosted an online auction.

However, its Bridge View House HQ near Glamis has remained closed to visitors during the pandemic restrictions.

SVVC chairman Allan Burt said the cancellation decision had been taken with “an extremely heavy heart”.

“Whilst the number of people contracting the Covid-19 virus is showing positive signs of reduction in many parts of the country, there is still a concern that new strains of the virus may delay or restrict plans to incrementally allow activities to re-commence,” he added.

He said indications from the Scottish Government and the success of the vaccine rollout meant the group hoped it might be able to develop individual and group outings over the summer months. However, current restrictions on movement and gatherings made large scale long term planning impossible.

Optimism

“The current position cannot provide the confidence that we can meet our obligations in this respect and people may not themselves be willing to participate in any mass gatherings in the short term,” he said.

“All at the club look forward with optimism that the steps being taken nationally will be effective in controlling the virus and reducing the spread over the coming months to a point where we will all be able to meet, participate and enjoy outdoor and indoor events free from the current health risks and restrictions.”

The premises at Bridge View House will remain closed until further notice.