Scottish students to be given priority for university medical courses

Scottish medical students are to be “given priority over those from the rest of the UK” in an attempt to relieve some of the staffing pressures on the NHS.

The policy will see the number of students from England, Wales and Northern Ireland coming to Scottish medical schools dropping in the future.

They will be replaced by students who either live in Scotland or apply from other EU countries.

The Scotsman reports that the policy has never been formally announced by the Scottish Government, but it has emerged after an impact assessment was published online.

The scheme is designed to boost the number of medical students staying in Scotland and working for the NHS, which is under increasing strain due to the nation’s ageing population.