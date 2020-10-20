Scottish SPCA looking for Tayside and Fife animal lovers to rehome reptiles ahead of special awareness day

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for new owners for overlooked reptiles in their care in the run-up to Reptile Awareness Day tomorrow.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity has been caring for Blaze the musk turtle since December 2019, and Cornelius the corn snake since the beginning of September, at its Angus, Fife and Tayside Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre.

Dale Christie, centre assistant manager, said, “These animals would make great additions to a home but sadly they keep getting overlooked, as do many reptiles who come into our care.

“Poor Blaze is such a cute turtle but he has been waiting nearly a year to find his forever home.

© Photo courtesy of the Scottish SPCA.

“He would benefit from an experienced turtle owner, or one who is prepared to research the breed, who can provide him with all the equipment he needs for a happy and healthy life.

“He still has some growing to do so will need a tank big enough for this, and he could potentially be homed with another turtle friend.

“Cornelius came into our care as a stray. Unfortunately, no one came forward for him and he has been looking for a new home ever since.

“He was feisty when he first arrived due to being unsure about his new surroundings, but he is slowly coming round to regular handling by our members of staff.

“He will need a patient and experienced owner who will handle him regularly to continue to grow his confidence. He can be a bit unpredictable so would not suit a first time snake owner.

“Cornelius will need a large vivarium as he still has some growing to do.

He enjoys hiding in his vivarium at the centre so would enjoy having plenty of places to hide in his new one.

© The Scottish SPCA

“In light of Reptile Awareness Day on October 21, we are hoping to find the perfect homes for Blaze and Cornelius. After spending so long in our centre, they deserve to finally find their happy ever afters.”

If you think you could give Blaze or Cornelius the home they have been searching for, please apply via the Scottish SPCA website.