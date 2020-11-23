Monday, November 23rd 2020 Show Links
Scottish SPCA finds more than 60 cats and dogs kept in ‘appalling conditions’ in Perthshire

by Sean O'Neil
November 23, 2020, 4:57 pm
© Supplied by Scottish SPCAMore than 60 dogs and cats were found in horrific conditions by SSPCA workers in Perthshire. Three pregnant doge were among the animals rescued from the property, along with three litters of puppies. Picture shows; Animals seized at Perthshire property. Perthshire. Supplied by Scottish SPCA Date; 23/11/2020
More than 60 dogs and cats have been seized from an address in Perthshire by the Scottish SPCA after being discovered in appalling conditions.

Three pregnant dogs were among the animals rescued from the property, along with three litters of puppies.

Some of the dogs were living in outdoor kennels without natural light or flooring, while others had been completely exposed to the wind and rain.

The SSPCA say some of the animals were soaked through by the time the charity arrived.

The dogs and are now in the care of the charity who are urgently seeking donations to provide care and rehabilitation services following their ordeal.

You can donate to the SSPCA’s cause here.

More to follow.