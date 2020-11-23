Scottish SPCA finds more than 60 cats and dogs kept in ‘appalling conditions’ in Perthshire

More than 60 dogs and cats have been seized from an address in Perthshire by the Scottish SPCA after being discovered in appalling conditions.

Three pregnant dogs were among the animals rescued from the property, along with three litters of puppies.

Some of the dogs were living in outdoor kennels without natural light or flooring, while others had been completely exposed to the wind and rain.

The SSPCA say some of the animals were soaked through by the time the charity arrived.

The dogs and are now in the care of the charity who are urgently seeking donations to provide care and rehabilitation services following their ordeal.

