Scottish SPCA appeal after lurcher found in Montrose woodland

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after a lurcher was found in Montrose.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted to the fawn coloured female dog after she was found in woodland in the Broomfield Aerodrome area on March 11.

Scottish SPCA inspector Alastair Adams said: “We were alerted to the dog by concerned member of the public who found her on Monday in the woods near the aerodrome.

“She wasn’t wearing a collar and hasn’t been microchipped.

“When she was found, she was covered in mud and was injured.

“She has been receiving veterinary care and is doing well.

“We would like to find her owner as soon as possible and we would urge anyone who recognises her to contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”