Scottish screen icon Sean Connery dies aged 90

Scottish screen legend Sir Sean Connery has died at the age of 90, according to reports.

The Oscar-winning film star’s family announced the news on Saturday.

The actor had an unrivalled film career, rising to international fame playing James Bond in the 1960s.

Across a six-decade career, he worked with iconic directors including Alfred Hitchcock, Steven Spielberg, John Huston, Brian De Palma and Sidney Lumet.

For his turn as cop Jim Malone in The Untouchables he won his Oscar for best supporting actor.

Born in Leith to a working class family, he was both a body-builder and model before turning his hand to acting.

