Scottish property agency set to expand in Dundee

A Scottish property management agency is to set up shop in Dundee.

Tay Letting will expand into the city and the surrounding areas due to the acquisition of Lickley Proctor Lettings.

Just two years after its launch in Edinburgh, the company will now add 300 properties to their growing portfolio, taking the total properties managed by Tay Letting to more than 1,400.

The company originally launched in Glasgow ten years ago, whilst Lickley Proctor was established more than 125 years ago and manages properties in Tayside, Angus, Fife and beyond.

Marc Taylor, 30, said: “Lickley Proctor is an excellent business with a fantastic reputation in the city of Dundee.

“Our success in Glasgow, then Edinburgh, has been down to the excellent service we provide.

“I believe by providing that same high-quality service in Dundee, and building on Lickley Proctor’s reputation, there’s huge potential.”

Lickley Proctor’s Robert Murray added: “It was absolutely vital we sold to a business who could maintain our high standards for customer service and our company’s values.

“We’re proud of what we built and were utterly convinced by Tay’s vision for the company, as well as shared values and a commitment to clients’ interests.

“I’m very much looking forward to working with Marc, Malcolm and the team, and believe our clients will benefit from their quality of service, expertise, and processes.”