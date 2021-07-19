News / Local / Perthshire Scottish prisons: New service helping connect loved ones with inmates using virtual visiting By James Simpson July 19, 2021, 3:18 pm Perth Prison A new service aimed at connecting Scottish prisoners with loved ones virtually has been launched. Those without access to the internet or digital devices will now be able to see those who are behind bars. Virtual visiting has been in place since July 2020 – but only for people who can get online from their homes. Now relatives and friends can to go to their nearest prison visiting centre, where they can access laptops and technical support. Register You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Create a password Create your account or Register with Facebook Register with Google Complete Registration Already registered? Click here to login Login You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Password Login or Sign in with Facebook Sign in with Google A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Don't have an account? Click here to register Forgotten your password? Click here to reset it Reset your password Email address Reset A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Remembered your password? Click here to login Don't have an account? Click here to register Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe