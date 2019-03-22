Scottish pop star to play exclusive Dundee show

Scotland’s newest favourite Lewis Capaldi is to play an exclusive show in Dundee – on the day his debut album is released.

Capaldi will play the city’s Fat Sams on Friday May 17 in an intimate show organised by Ferry record shop Assai.

The only way to get tickets for Capaldi’s gig is to purchase a pre-order bundle through Assai, either online or in store.

The Someone You Loved singer, who’s latest hit features a video with Doctor Who namesake Peter Capaldi, will perform on the night with a full band.

Tickets are expected to sell fast, according to gig organisers.

Lewis’ long-awaited debut album, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, will be released on streaming websites, CD and vinyl.

UK! playing some v v v intimate album in-store launch shows the week Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent is out!!! 🎉🎉🎉 most shows only hold like 100 of us, will be saying hi to everyone!!! album entry tickets on sale tight now FUCKING GO GO GO! https://t.co/ngvK3GzwFW pic.twitter.com/JPHGEU0yIa — Lewis Calamari (@LewisCapaldi) March 22, 2019

Capaldi has played in the city before, at the 3D festival to open the V&A.