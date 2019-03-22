Friday, March 22nd 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Dundee

Scottish pop star to play exclusive Dundee show

by Paul Malik
March 22, 2019, 10:27 am Updated: March 22, 2019, 10:33 am
© DC ThomsonLewis Capaldi playing the 3D Festival last year.
Lewis Capaldi playing the 3D Festival last year.
Send us a story

Scotland’s newest favourite Lewis Capaldi is to play an exclusive show in Dundee – on the day his debut album is released.

Capaldi will play the city’s Fat Sams on Friday May 17 in an intimate show organised by Ferry record shop Assai.

The only way to get tickets for Capaldi’s gig is to purchase a pre-order bundle through Assai, either online or in store.

The Someone You Loved singer, who’s latest hit features a video with Doctor Who namesake Peter Capaldi, will perform on the night with a full band.

Tickets are expected to sell fast, according to gig organisers.

Lewis’ long-awaited debut album, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, will be released on streaming websites, CD and vinyl.

Capaldi has played in the city before, at the 3D festival to open the V&A.

 

 

More from the Evening Telegraph

Breaking

    Cancel