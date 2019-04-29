Scottish oil worker among those kidnapped at gunpoint from oil rig in Nigeria

A Scottish worker has been kidnapped from an oil rig in Nigeria, according to a news report.

Reuters said three workers – from Scotland, Nigeria and Canada – were kidnapped by gunmen on Saturday morning.

The Foreign Office has been contacted for comment.

The incident happened in the Delta region, with military spokesman Major Ibrahim Abubakar stating efforts were made to comb the area but they could not arrest the perpetrators.

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria, with foreigners often targeted.

On Thursday two Shell workers were taken and their police escorts were killed.