Scottish Muay Thai boxer dies of suspected heatstroke while training in Thailand

A Scottish boxer has died in Thailand of suspected heatstroke.

Jordan Coe, 20, was found dead in a heavy tracksuit and is believed to have been trying to reach a certain weight for a professional fight.

The boxer, from Maddiston, Falkirk, was a professional Muay Thai boxer and trained at a gym in Glasgow before moving to Thailand.

Arrived safe and sound at Lamnammoon Sor Sumalee Gym. Met most of team and everyones very nice. Even had a little walk… Posted by Jordan Coe on Sunday, 24 January 2016

Craig Floan, Coe’s coach at Glasgow Thai Boxing Academy, said he was found dead on Sunday and that it is believed he died from heatstroke.

“He moved to Thailand to chase his dream of becoming a professional after being with me for three and a half years,” he said.

“We’ve set up a fundraiser for him and I’m now trying to help raise enough money to bring him home.”

Coe trained at Carnage Muay Thai Gym in Grangemouth in east Stirlingshire, but moved to Ubon Ratchathani in southeastern Thailand to pursue his Muay Thai boxing career.

He had been scheduled to fight a Cambodian boxer in the Muang district on Sunday night and was expected to return to Scotland in the summer to fight at the Glasgow Thai Boxing Academy.

A Foreign Office spokeswoman said: “We are providing assistance to the family of a British national following his death in Thailand. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”