A winning Grand National bet on the legendary Red Rum has finally been cashed in – 43 years after the race.

Bob Holmes, who lives in Houston, Renfrewshire, found an unclaimed slip among paperwork left by his late father-in-law, Joe Robertson.

Joe – who rarely had a flutter – placed the bet, which read “£1 win. Red Rum. Live 3.15.”, on the 1974 race.

A shop code confirmed odds of 11/1 and stunned William Hill gave an inflation-adjusted payout.

Bob, 76, and wife Nancy, 75, scooped £130 – and the bookie threw in £130 to bet on tomorrow’s Grand National, plus a matching charity donation.

Bob said: “I came across this scruffy bit of paper that turned out to be a betting slip. When I had a closer look it said ‘Red Rum’.”

He said Joe, who died in 1978 aged 85, tended to bet twice a year, on the Derby and the Grand National.

Graham Sharpe, from William Hill, said: “After 45 years of working for William Hill I am well aware that winning betting slips occasionally are mislaid or forgotten, but we always pay up when a genuine slip comes to light.

“The previous record delay was seven years, when we paid a £30 bet to a lady whose husband had died some years before, and she had been unable to bring herself to clear out his things for that long.

“But 43 years has to be a world record for delayed collection of a winning bet.”