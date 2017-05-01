Scottish man, 22, ‘dies after being hit by a vehicle while taking a selfie’

A Scottish man has been knocked down and killed after apparently trying to take a selfie on a German motorway.

The man, thought to be 22, was with two friends when he was hit by a car on the A24 Autobahn in Gudow, near Hamburg, at around 11.40am on Sunday.

He has been named on social media as Dean Steele, from Uddingston, Lanarkshire.

In a statement, police in the nearby city of Lubeck said witnesses reported seeing the three men taking “cell phone pictures of themselves”.

The victim was hit by an Audi A6 being driven by a 73-year-old man.

The three men had stayed in Hamburg before travelling to the area by train.

Police said they may have been drinking prior to the crash.

Friends paid tributes to Steele, and an online fund to repatriate his body and pay for funeral costs has been set up.

On Facebook his cousin Abigail Steele wrote: “Absolutely devastated rest in peace Dean cuz love you always till I see you again.

“I am so proud to call you my cousin we love you and miss you so much Dean.”

One friend, Joseph Cheney, posted: “Absolutely lost for words. Can’t believe this.

“One of the boys one of my best mates has passed away. So many great nights out [and] memories of you absolutely gutted man.”

A Facebook post by a local bar and restaurant, the Laughing Buddha in Viewpark, read: “It is with a heavy heart that we are informing you all that one of our regulars Dean Steele has passed away in tragic circumstances.

“For those of you that don’t already know, Dean was involved in an accident in Germany.”

It added that a collection was being held to pay for funeral costs: “We are hoping all of our staff and customers can come together at this terrible time to help his family get Dean home.

“There will be a collection in the bar for anyone wishing to contribute to the cost of getting him home for the send off he deserves.

“Everyone here at Laughing Buddha is absolutely devastated at this news and are thinking of Dean’s family at this sad time.”

The identity of the man has not been released but a Foreign Office spokesman said his family are aware.

The spokesman added: “We are supporting the family of a British man who sadly died in Germany on April 30 and are in contact with the local authorities.”