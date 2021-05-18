Tuesday, May 18th 2021 Show Links
Scottish Labour confirms party leader Anas Sarwar is self-isolating

By Calum Ross
May 18, 2021, 8:10 am Updated: May 18, 2021, 10:28 am
A party spokesman said Mr Sarwar will carry out his parliamentary duties remotely.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar is self-isolating after a member of his household tested positive for coronavirus.

The party said Mr Sarwar is well and continuing to carry out his duties.

“Anas Sarwar is self-isolating as a result of a member of his household testing positive for Covid-19,” a spokesman said.

“Mr Sarwar is well and will continue to fulfil his role in the Scottish Parliament remotely for the period of his self-isolation.”

Richard Leonard with Anas Sarwar.

Mr Sarwar succeeded Richard Leonard as Scottish Labour leader in February, and was re-elected as a Glasgow MSP this month.

MSPs were due to meet at Holyrood today to elect a new first minister.