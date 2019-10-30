Scottish Kids Show heading to Aberdeen’s P&J Live

A fun-packed, family show to get you in the mood for Christmas is heading for P&J Live.

The Scottish Kids Show will run on Saturday November 30 and Sunday December 1, offering a great, festive day out for all ages.

And, of course the day wouldn’t be complete without a visit from a very special guest … Santa Claus!

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment at P&J Live, said: “The Scottish Kids Show is hugely popular and a perfect way to warm up for the Christmas season.

“We are looking forward to welcoming families for what will be a day to remember as the big day gets closer.”

On offer will be live entertainment, plenty of super-fun games, a variety of sporty activities and competitions galore.

Younger children will love the soft play areas and the older kids can go wild on the bouncy castles and inflatables.

Complete your day by getting your photo taken with the Scottish Kids Show mascot Oskar, who will be making an appearance with some of his character friends.

Tickets for the show are on sale now and can be bought at www.pandjlive.com