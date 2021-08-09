EWAN GURR: Scottish independence is SNP’s biggest threat

Scottish independence has been out of the political limelight for several months and Scotland’s first minister has been curiously tight-lipped about the concept since her party’s electoral success in May.

That was until the recent leak of a draft agenda for the SNP conference in September.

It contained two motions – one of which proposes plans for a new campaign on independence and the other which endorses legislation for a second independence referendum.

Although both present a short-term opportunity for Scotland’s party of government, they do not outweigh the girth of the long-term threat.

In the short-term, of course, they will unite members and provide an immediate distraction from another surge in drug deaths, growing NHS waiting lists, an ailing education system and allegations of money which was raised for an independence campaign being spent on office refurbishment.

In the longer term, however, if Boris Johnson’s UK Government remains resolute in its refusal to entertain the concept of another referendum, it leaves only one option open – legal action.

If Ms Sturgeon’s Scottish Government takes this route, it will almost certainly lose and will be reminded that calling a constitutional referendum remains a reserved matter.

Polling at odds with rank and file

There is also the tricky issue of public approval – currently static with only one out of the last 17 polls placing independence in the lead.

Both motions, presented by grass-roots party members, are a reminder that the SNP rank and file remain committed to dissolving the union.

However, a remnant of sincere nationalists are increasingly aware that an appetite for independence among those they elect has withered on the vine.

Deploying the independence card ahead of elections shores up their base and elicits hoots and hollers at SNP conferences

What other political tool sustains the status quo better than independence?

The Sunday National published some fascinating analysis last month on how many social media references to independence were used by SNP politicians around the election in May.

It revealed the number of tweets more than halved after May 6.

Deploying the Scottish independence card ahead of elections shores up their base and elicits hoots and hollers at SNP conferences.

But perceptive unionists know that, seven years on, the prospect of another independence referendum remains in limbo.

Meanwhile, despite being Scotland’s fourth party, the Greens have done a skilful job of maximising their influence at Holyrood.

A Green MSP occupies the current role of presiding officer and they are on the cusp of a deal with the SNP that could see some of their MSPs appointed to ministerial roles.

Such a deal would afford them a big influence over social policy and see them play a significant role on issues like assisted dying and gender reform during the current parliamentary term.

Scottish independence support uncertain

The last session saw some of the most authoritarian social policies in Europe proceed through Holyrood.

Legislation infringing on the right of parents to discipline their children as they see fit and a hate-crime bill which critics say impedes upon free speech was approved.

Last week, in Glasgow, I heard a more socially conservative supporter of Scottish iindependence, who voted for it in 2014, say he is nervous about doing so again in future.

The previous parliamentary session saw some of the most illiberal policies – including the Hate Crime Bill – receive Royal Assent. As @ProfTomkins points out, Scotland needs a liberal voice but, sadly, the Scottish Liberal Democrats are neither liberal nor democratic https://t.co/t5pL1Saaam — Ewan Gurr (@EwanGurr) August 4, 2021

Whether the SNP has given up on independence or is just too comfortable to set out a serious strategy for attaining it, grass-roots members are growing unsettled by leadership inertia.

If those in the upper echelons do not act, Scottish independence could do to them what the illegal war in Iraq and expenses scandal did to Labour in the UK general elections of 2005 and 2010.

It could cut them off at the heels and propel them into political purgatory.