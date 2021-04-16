Scottish Greens pledge comeback for Rosyth to Europe ferry line

New plans floated by the Scottish Greens would see the Rosyth to Europe ferry line reinstated after more than a decade.

The party has used the Scottish election campaign to detail plans to establish new ferry links to Europe to offer low carbon alternatives for passengers and freight.

Once popular, the Rosyth to Zeebrugge, Belgium, ferry line was a passenger and freight service until 2008, when it became a freight-only service until 2018.

Now, the Scottish Greens have said they would restart the service, which was the only direct ferry route between Scotland and Europe.

The party says it would work with Calmac, a publicly owned ferry operator, to re-establish ferry links from places such as Rosyth.

They say Brexit had shown the need for greater options after reports of tailback at English ports.

As well as establishing new links from Scotland, establishing new routes would provide an alternative to flying, the party argued.

Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater said: “Scotland’s journey back to Europe starts at this election, and the Scottish Greens want to see new links established from places like Rosyth, which has the advantage of already having infrastructure in place.

“This is a significant strategic investment for Scotland. Brexit has shown we need more links to Europe, with tailbacks at English ports. And we have a publicly-owned operator ready to step up to give Scots more opportunities to get to Europe without having to fly.

“I see Scotland being at the forefront of Europe’s plans to tackle the climate emergency, and new low-carbon ferries carrying freight and holidaymakers to the continent would be a great start.”