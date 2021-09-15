Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 15th 2021
Scottish Government told to ‘get off the fence’ over Cambo oil field

By Adele Merson
September 15, 2021, 6:40 pm Updated: September 15, 2021, 6:51 pm
MSPs debated the future of the oil and gas industry during a Holyrood debate on Wednesday.
The Scottish Government has been urged to stop ‘sitting on the fence’ over the controversial Cambo oil field near Shetland.

The Scottish Conservatives launched a debate on the future of North Sea oil and gas on Wednesday, in an attempt to drive a wedge between the new SNP-Green government.

Their motion – to support new oil and gas projects including at Cambo – was not backed by the SNP, leading the Tories to accuse them of having “turned its back on the north-east”.

‘Huge loss of jobs’

Liam Kerr, Scottish Conservative net zero spokesman, said the SNP-Green Government’s “one dimensional view on our path to net zero will force Scotland to import more energy from abroad, costing the public more and increasing emissions”.

Writing in The Press & Journal, Sir Ian Wood said the country cannot “simply turn off the oil and gas industry and expect the renewables industry to instantaneously take up the slack”.

He added that low carbon jobs “simply aren’t available at scale just now” but said that with the “right investment they will be in the future”.

Sir Ian Wood said there must be a “huge drive” in new energy industries, such as offshore wind.

The oil and gas tycoon warned that “cutting back on oil and gas will just result in a huge loss of jobs and real damage to our balance of payments”.

The SNP and Greens admitted in their own co-operation agreement that they “do not entirely agree” on the role of the oil and gas sector.

The Greens have pledged to “phase out” oil and gas in the North Sea and are opposed to the Cambo oil field near Shetland.

Nicola Sturgeon revealed last month she thinks the UK Government should “reassess” proposed schemes such as the controversial Cambo development.

This was seen as early evidence of the influence of the Greens on her government and has sparked concern over jobs in the sector.

‘Ongoing demand’

Mr Kerr accused the Scottish Government of failing to provide any details around the £500m just transition fund announced last month for the north-east and Moray.

He added there is still “significant, ongoing demand” for oil and gas with the country “not yet at a stage where renewables can entirely supply the electricity Britain needs”.

Michael Matheson MSP, cabinet secretary for net zero, energy and transport.

Michael Matheson, Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Energy and Transport, told MSPs the oil and gas industry has a “vital role to play in Scotland’s energy future”.

He added the “infrastructure, skills and expertise” of the sector will help Scotland become a “world leader in emerging technologies”.

However, the SNP politician said the just transition has to be “managed in a way that ensures oil and gas developments are compatible with being a net zero society by 2045”.

But he stopped short of commenting directly on the proposed development of the Cambo oil field.

‘Cambo must not go ahead’

Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Greens all stressed their opposition to the controversial development, which they believe is at odds with Scotland’s journey to net zero.

Monica Lennon, Scottish Labour’s spokeswoman for net zero, told MSPs Cambo “must not go ahead”.

However, she said it was on parliamentarians to guarantee that the transition delivers “justice for workers” through a “managed and worker-led transition”.

Monica Lennon, Scottish Labour’s net zero spokeswoman.

She added: “Without immediate action to reduce emissions, the consequences will include rising sea levels, the extinction of vulnerable species, and a higher frequency of natural disasters.

“Pushing ahead with Cambo would be a betrayal of future generations.”