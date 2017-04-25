A firm behind major housing proposals in Dundee insists it’s still “committed” to the development — despite losing a planning appeal.

Kirkwood Homes had applied to build 150 homes at Linlathen Village, to the north of Broughty Ferry.

The firm, which says it designs and builds “luxury homes in desirable locations”, appealed to the Scottish Government after permission for the development was turned down by city councillors in November.

However, the Government’s planning appeals division has rejected Kirkwood’s case, saying it would contravene the local development plan.

Colin Crombie, managing director of the company, told the Tele: “We are very disappointed by the Scottish Government’s decision to reject planning permission for Linlathen Village in Broughty Ferry.

“Going forward, we are still very much committed to both the development and the area and will continue to work closely with officers at Dundee City Council to ensure our plans are aligned with their aspirations.”

The council originally voted against the plan for “exciting and luxurious” three, four and five-bedroom family homes amid fears of over-development on the site and a lack of parking spaces.

The plan was also met with opposition from Broughty Ferry Community Council, which claimed local facilities would be pushed to breaking point with the addition of 150 homes in the area.

Communications secretary Neil Cooney said: “The decision is very welcome, even though I don’t think we expected it. There was a feeling of inevitability, as though we weren’t going to be able to stop plans going ahead.

“But this decision shows us residents’ wishes have been considered — and our arguments vindicated.”

As well as agreeing with councillors’ assertions that the scheme would not fit with the area’s local development plan, Scottish Government case officer Robert Maslin said the site would impact upon developments at Western Gateway.

He said: “Early development of the Linlathen site is likely to detract from the priority that is given to the Western Gateway and to brownfield sites in the first five-year period of the local development plan.”