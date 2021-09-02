Scottish Government promises extra £250,000 humanitarian aid for Afghanistan crisis

The Scottish Government, working with charity partners, is committing an extra £250,000 towards humanitarian aid for Afghanistan, as politicians in Holyrood discuss the crisis.

The additional funds are being made available from the government’s Humanitarian Emergency Fund (HEF) which is administered in cooperation with eight aid organisations in Scotland including Oxfam, Save the Children, and the Red Cross.

“A tragedy is engulfing Afghanistan. We are ready and willing to play our part” says Angus Robertson, Cabinet Secretary for External Affairs.

“Scotland will not only provide humanitarian assistance, but is committed to playing a full role in assisting, and welcoming, the resettlement and relocation of Afghans at risk.”

The UK Government has already committed to doubling its aid to Afghanistan, and the Scottish Government’s contribution through HEF comes on top of that.

“This £250,000 will provide crucial help to those desperately in need in the midst of this harrowing crisis” says Robertson.

MSPs are due to hold a debate on the crisis in Afghanistan on Thursday, and ahead of that, as we previously reported, Angus Robertson and Jenny Gilruth met with members of the Afghan community in Scotland, local authority representatives, and the Scottish Refugee Council to discuss the needs of newly arrived refugees fleeing the Taliban.

Positive response to refugee crisis from across our region

Tens of thousands of Afghans were airlifted out of Kabul as the 31 August deadline to withdraw foreign troops from the country approached, and Taliban forces recaptured the Afghan capital city.

Around 3,000 people and 600 families will be given refuge in the UK by the end of this month, and there’s already been a positive response in our region.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander says the city will not turn a blind eye to the impending humanitarian disaster, and is ready to do its part housing Afghan refugees.

He has promised the council will do everything it can to find a home for what would likely only be handful of Afghans initially.

“The situation in Afghanistan is another reminder of the huge toll that civilian populations, around the world, pay for the failure and actions of others.

“We cannot and must not just turn a blind eye because it’s not ‘in our back yard’.”

At a special meeting of Perth and Kinross Council on Monday, it was agreed to help six families or 10 individuals initially.

Council leader Murray Lyle said: “In recent years, the people of Perth and Kinross have welcomed several Syrian families and a number of unaccompanied asylum-seeking children to this area as part of relocation schemes.”

Vital charity donations for refugees

Meanwhile in Fife charities have been inundated with donations as the region prepares to welcome Afghan refugees.

Hundreds of visitors donated thirty-five tonnes of goods to one small organisation, Acord Aid in Crossgates alone last week.

And offers of support for those escaping the Taliban regime are still pouring in to other aid agencies across the kingdom.

Clothes for adults and children, toiletries, toys, nappies and other essentials are all being collected at drop-off points.

Meanwhile, an online Crowdfunder organised by Fife Voluntary Action (FVA) has raised more than £4,700 so far.