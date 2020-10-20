Scottish Government poised to delay new fire safety rules amid uproar

The Scottish Government is considering delaying the introduction of strict new fire alarm rules after homeowners were left shocked by the plans.

Concerns have been raised in communities across Scotland after it emerged that all property owners had just a few months to comply with the legislation.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross was contacted by constituents about the issue, claiming the lack of publicity surrounding the changes was “staggering”.

Property owners had until February to ensure they had fire alarms in several key rooms, and for them all to be interlinked.

However, a Scottish Government spokesman said today: “In light of the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, the Scottish Government is actively considering a delay in the deadline to carry out this important safety work. A decision will be announced shortly.

“Improving fire safety is a key priority for the Scottish Government. The tragic events at Grenfell Tower emphasised how important building and fire safety is, which is why, following consultation, we announced in 2018 that the standards that already existed in the private rented sector would be applied to all homes.

“Our intention is that everyone should benefit from the same level of protection, whether you own your home or rent from a social or private landlord.”

We looked at what had been said about the new rules, why they were being introduced and who would be impacted.

Why are the rules changing?

A review was carried out in the wake of the tragic fire at Grenfell Tower in London, leading to stricter fire safety regulations for homes.

Who is responsible for implementing the changes?

Property owners are responsible for ensuring the new standards are being met, and all homes are covered by the rules.

What must be done to comply with the rules?

The standard requires that a smoke alarm be installed in the room most frequently used for general daytime living purposes, that there is one smoke alarm in every circulation space on each storey, such as hallways and landings, and that one heat alarm is installed in every kitchen. All alarms should be ceiling mounted and interlinked. Where there is a carbon-fuelled appliance (such as boilers, fires and heaters) or a flue, a carbon monoxide detector is also required which does not need to be linked to the fire alarms.

When does the new standard come into force?

Homeowners and landlords have until February to comply with the rules.

How much will it cost and who will pay?

The Scottish Government estimates that it would cost £220 for an average three bedroom house which requires three smoke alarms, one heat alarm and one carbon monoxide detector. The cost is the responsibility of home-owners and landlords.

Why are the changes proving controversial?

Concerns have been raised about the cost of the work, the time-frame and the perceived lack of publicity to raise awareness, during the pandemic. Questions have also been asked about allowing workers into homes to carry out system upgrades, given restrictions designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.