Scottish Government drops coronavirus plan to hold trials without jurors

Controversial plans to temporarily end trial by jury have been dropped from the Scottish Government’s emergency coronavirus legislation.

Constitution Secretary Mike Russell told Holyrood that they were withdrawing that section of the Coronavirus Scotland Bill “to allow an intensive and wide-ranging discussion by all interested parties, including victims, whose voice has not yet been fully heard, about the right way to ensure that justice continues to be done in Scotland”.

Mr Russell also said that he expected the Scottish Government to bring a “standalone Bill” back to the Parliament on the next sitting day – believed to be April 21 – on how the justice system will function during the outbreak.

